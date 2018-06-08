Ramdev calls for high-level probe into PM Modi's assassination plot

New Delhi: After the Pune Police intercepted an internal communication of Maoists revealing plans of a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type' assassination on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday called for a high-level investigation into the same and urged all political parties to support the Centre in its probe.

On Thursday, the police told a court that they were in possession of a letter, seized from the residence of one of the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, which talks about the assassination of Prime Minister Modi in Rajiv Gandhi-type incident.

"Modi-led Hindu fascism is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous Adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP government in more than 15 states. If this pace continues, then it would mean immense trouble for the party... Comrade Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj," the letter read.

"We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident," it added.

In the letter, it was also written that for Maoists, "defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party".

The assassination plot's revelation has generated reactions across the political spectrum.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the security and safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a topmost priority for everyone and the ministry is cautious about it.

However, the main opposition party, Congress, raised doubts over veracity of the plot.

Reacting to the news, Sanjay Nirupam told ANI, "I am not saying this is completely untrue, but it has been Prime Minister Modi's tactic. Whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So, it should be probed how much truth is in it this time."

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) downplayed the news and said the court should decide on the matter.

"There are security forces in the country. Also, courts are there. They will look into this. The security forces have been taking care of the politicians in India. I don't know (if it's real or not). Let the court decide that," party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, while on a campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) suicide bomber, Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, who detonated herself while greeting him with a garland.