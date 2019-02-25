Ramdev for removal of Articles 370, 35A

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday batted for the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A from the Constitution, which give special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that there should be "one rule for one nation."

"Article 370 and Article 35A should be removed. There should equal laws for everyone. Why are Kashmiris getting everything special? Kashmiris can fight elections anywhere in the country but anyone other than Kashmiris cannot fight polls in the state. The whole country should be united and should be one," he told ANI.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, Article 35A, incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954, grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Article 35A. Responding questions on Pakistan and Pulwama terror attack, Patanjali Yogpeeth chief said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is coward and incapable. "Imran Khan is the puppet of the Pakistani military," said Ramdev. He said: "We have lost more than 50,000 soldiers and a befitting reply should be given which Pakistan does not forget for the next 50 years. There is no peace without a revolt. Hence, war is the only reply." (ANI)