Ramdev-led yoga event to set 'world record'

[India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev led the yoga celebrations in Rajasthan's Kota, with an aim to create a Guinness World Record.

Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people performed Yoga together in Kota to create a Guinness World Record on the fourth edition of International Yoga Day.

While addressing the media, Ramdev said, "A certificate has already been issued to us for making record of more than 1.05 lakh people performing yoga together. More people are joining and the counting is still underway. More than 100 world records were recorded today in different section based on surya namaskars, push-ups, etc. It's a proud moment for us."

Along with Ramdev, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia performed yoga at the venue. Ramdev earlier in the day took to Twitter and said, "Yoga is the best way for the students to de-stress themselves. Thousands of students have joined Yoga in Kota, the education capital of Rajasthan." Meanwhile, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, and Suresh Prabhu also performed yoga at different locations across the nation. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas (postures) at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)