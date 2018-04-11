Ramdev meets Nizamabad MP, hints support to third front

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba on Tuesday met Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha and hinted to extend his support to Telangana over the demand for third front.

In a joint press conference with MP Kavitha, who is daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Ramdev said, "I am with the person (KCR) whoever is doing good for farmers. I have never seen any Chief Minister like KCR in the country. He is striving and working for farmers' upliftment and not for himself."

Ramdev also hailed the Telangana ruling party and said, "Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party has emerged from agitation and thus it will work loyally."

Speaking on setting up National Turmeric Board demanded by MP Kavitha, Ramdev said, "as Telangana state was successfully brought by agitation, same way do agitation in Delhi and I will support MP Kavitha for her noble cause of upliftment of turmeric farmers. I will support for every good work. Turmeric farmers issue is political justice issue and farmers must get justice." (ANI)