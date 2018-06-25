Ramdev proud of recognition for Yoga with Madame Tussauds statue

[United Kingdom], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of getting a replica at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday said that it is a matter of pride that Yoga and spirituality are getting recognition.

Ramdev, while speaking to ANI, said that he is proud that a 'Yogi' is getting a place among stars from India and across the world.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji is here, Trump Ji is behind me, there is Sachin Tendulkar Ji, Salman Ji, Amitabh Ji, Shah Rukh Ji and so many stars from across the world. It is a matter of pride that spirituality and a Yogi will get recognition," Ramdev told ANI.

"People should get attracted towards Yoga and spirituality, hopefully, this statue will help attract more people towards it," he added. When asked if he would like to get a statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi, he said, "There'll be one there too." Earlier on June 22, Ramdev had revealed that he received the proposal for the replica almost two months ago, and after much persuasion, he decided to accept it. (ANI)