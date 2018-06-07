Ramdev, U'khand CM rehearse for International Yoga Day

[India] June 7 (ANI): Days ahead of the International Yoga Day, Yoga guru Ramdev and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday took part in a curtain raiser event in Dehradun.

Ramdev and the Chief Minister along with other participants also rehearsed for the International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated all across the globe on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take part in the event.

International Yoga Day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice. (ANI)