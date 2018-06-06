Ramdev's Patanjali to shift food park from UP, blames Yogi govt

Lucknow: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has threatened to scrap plans to set up a mega food park along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna said due to Uttar Pradesh government's disappointing attitude, Patanjali was to shift its planned food park from the state.

His statement comes after the Uttar Pradesh government denied permission to Patanjali for its planned mega food park. "Patanjali to shift its planned food park from Uttar Pradesh due to state government's disappointing attitude," Balkrishna told ANI. "Patanjali to shift its planned food park from Uttar Pradesh due to state government's disappointing attitude," Balkrishna told ANI. "Mega Food Park was coming up to make lives of farmers better. We had also asked for permission from central government. There are paper works for which we requested state government. But due to their disappointing attitude, it couldn't be done," he added. "Mega Food Park was coming up to make lives of farmers better. We had also asked for permission from central government. There are paper works for which we requested state government. But due to their disappointing attitude, it couldn't be done," he added. Yesterday, Balkrishna took to his Twitter handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. Yesterday, Balkrishna took to his Twitter handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida. According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida. In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park. In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park.