Ramdev's statue to perform 'Vriksasana' at Madame Tussauds

[United Kingdom], June 25 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev has said that for the first time the statue of a yoga guru or 'yogi' would be installed at famous Madame Tussauds museum in London.

Expressing happiness over the instalment of his wax statue in the museum, Ramdev said Virkshasana or tree posture will be used for his statue.

"In the history of Madame Tussauds, this is the first time that they are going to make a statue of a yogi (saint). Virkshasana pose will be used for the statue," he told ANI.

One of the members of team Madame Tussauds in London said, "At a time on one figure, 20 artists work to make it perfect. It is a very detailed process. We will build the statue of Ramdev very soon." The team of Madame Tussauds met Ramdev in London, where they took specific measurements, photographs to create a detailed and perfect statue. Ramdev earlier in the day said that it is a matter of pride that Yoga and spirituality are getting recognition. Ramdev's statute would be seen along with the figure of Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and many other famous Indians in a fun and interactive zone for audiences. Earlier on June 22, Ramdev had revealed that he received the proposal for the replica almost two months ago, and after much persuasion, he decided to accept it. (ANI)