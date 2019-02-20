Ramesh Chennithala's son calls off wedding reception following death of 2 Youth Cong workers

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said his son has called off his wedding reception in the wake of the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district.

Rohit and Sreeja, who got married on February 17, took a collective decision to donate the money which was to be spent on the wedding to the sister of one of the slain workers, the Congress leader added.

Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "We took this decision together. I was very happy that my son first thought about it. It shows that he is very compassionate for the people. Everyone is sad and it is not the right time for a celebration. The shock and anguish of the twin murders are still inflicted in everybody's mind here."

Meanwhile, the groom said: "The brutal murders took place on the day of our marriage so we decided not to celebrate it. At first, I spoke to my wife regarding the same and then we discussed with our families." Sarath Lal and Kripesh were hacked to death on February 17 in Kasaragod. The police have arrested three people in connection with the murder so far, including a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker. (ANI)