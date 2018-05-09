Rameswaram: Water crisis leaves people distressed

[India], May 09: As intense heat condition prevails across Tamil Nadu, locals complain of water crisis in Rameswaram town as groundwater level drops with increase in temperature.

The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken in the regard by the higher officials.

"Water scarcity this season is very acute, evident from the fact that perennial wells have also gone dry. We are forced to buy a pot of water for Rs. 5," say locals.

Locals have urged the state government to provide sufficient supply of water but their requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Water scarcity has been a pressing problem in Tamil Nadu. It has affected agriculture in a huge way. It has even forced farmers in to abandon cultivation of the water-intensive paddy. (ANI)