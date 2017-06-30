Rampant corruption has made India lag behind China: Assam Governor

[India], June 30 (ANI): Assam Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Friday made a sweeping statement asserting that 'India is afraid of China', adding that corruption was the main reason New Delhi was so far behind Beijing.

Speaking at the conference of top police officers of North-East, Purohit said, "Though China got independence after India; they have overtaken us in power and that is why we Indians are afraid of that country. We are also not in a position to face it. Today things have become very different between India and China when compared to a year back".

Further commenting about the corruption in the country, Purohit stated that this is the main reason why India still lags behind when compared to China. "India has always avoided war with China because the growing corruption in the country has ruined us all," Purohit added. Earlier in the week, China asked India to withdraw its troops from the Donglong area in Sikkim sector as a precondition for a meaningful dialogue to settle the boundary issue, warning that the Indian Army should learn historical lessons, in an oblique reference to the 1962 war. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also displayed a photograph of Indian incursion into Donglong area and said the dispute which is becoming a confrontation of sorts between the troops on the ground can only be settled by the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the area. (ANI)