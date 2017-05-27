Rampur encounter: Four AK-47, two pistols recovered by Indian Army

[India], May 27 (ANI): Six terrorists were killed as the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid in the Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The area was cordoned off and was being sanitized to check for remaining untoward elements when reports last came in.

Based on intelligence input, an ambush was laid by the Rustom Battalion (Four Garhwal Rifles), 161 Infantry Brigade Sector of 19 Infantry Division about 10 km South of Rampur around 7:30 p.m. yesterday and lasted till 8:20 p.m.

Four AK-47s, two pistols, one UBGL, a large quantity of arms and ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site. A search is currently in progress to recover the bodies of the neutralised terrorists. (ANI)