Ramvilas Paswan's statement is sheer arrogance: Manoj Jha

[India], June 5 (ANI): The RJD on Wednesday hit out at LJP chief and Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan for his jibe at opposition parties and said it is his "sheer arrogance" that he forgot the fact that he was made Rajya Sabha member by RJD chief Lalu Yadav when he was losing his relevance in politics.

This came in response to Paswan's statement that parties like SP, BSP, RJD will shut their shops by 2020.

"It is sheer arrogance of Paswan and he forgot the fact that he was made Rajya Sabha MP by Lalu Yadav when he was losing his relevance in the Indian politics," Jha told ANI.

"In electoral democracy, parties lose and win elections. It is all in the hands of the people. But this kind of arrogance is shameful. In spite of this arrogance, I will request Ram Vilas ji to look at the fact that he was decimated. Yet Lalu ji sent him to Rajya Sabha so that he remains relevant," he said. Continuing his attack against the Union Minister, Jha said: "It is the people who decide which political party shall occupy which position. I think with this kind of arrogance Ramvilas ji and his likes do not need opposition. They will be finished by themselves." (ANI)