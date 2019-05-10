Ramzan '19: Hindus, Muslims unite at Gujarat dargah to break fast; devotees say 'Iftar is for all'

[India], May 10 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, people from different religions assembled at Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Dana in Surat on Thursday for Iftar - the meal consumed to break the day-long fast observed during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI, K Gheewala, a frequent visitor to the dargah, said, "I have been coming to this Dargah for over five years. Many Hindus come to this Dargah. It is a great symbol of religious harmony."

Another devotee said, "I have been coming here for the last 38 years. The number of people coming here has always increased with time. Also, I see people belonging from different religions coming here and praying. Iftar is not just for Muslims, it is for all."

Echoing similar sentiments, a worker at the dargah said year after year, people have been gathering at the dargah cutting across all religious barriers to sit and pray together. "If you want to see an example of religious harmony, then you should definitely visit this Dargah," he added. In Delhi, locals thronged markets to purchase date-palms, dry fruits, vermicelli, sharbat and other food items consumed during Iftar. During this month, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with Iftar in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)