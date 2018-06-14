Ranchi: 2 men lynched on suspicion of cattle theft

[India], June 14 (ANI): Two men were lynched by locals after they were allegedly caught stealing buffaloes in Jharkhand's Godda district.

Four people have been arrested in this regard, said the Jharkhand Police on Thursday.

"Two men were lynched to death by locals after they were caught stealing buffaloes. Till the time police were informed of the matter, they had died. Four prime accused have been arrested and sent to jail," Inspector General Ashish Batra told ANI.

The incident took place yesterday after a mob allegedly lynched two men over suspicion of stealing cattle.

The rising incidents of mob lynching across the country have become a matter of concern. The recent incident which drew huge outrage was the one where two men were beaten up to death in Assam's Karbi Anglong by the villagers after they mistook the two as child lifters. (ANI)