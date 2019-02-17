Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to temporarily halt at Allahabad: Railway Ministry

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express would be stopping in Allahabad for six months on an experimental basis, the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

“12453/12454 Ranchi-New Delhi- Ranchi Rajdhani Express train service will now stop at Allahabad junction,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the train used to halt at Kanpur, DD Upadhyay Junction, Garwa Road, Daltonganj and Barka Kana between New Delhi and Ranchi.

Ranchi-New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express runs twice a week and covers the distance of more than 1300 kilometres in around 19 hours. (ANI)