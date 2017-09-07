Ranchi Rajdhani Express derails in Delhi, no injuries reported

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): In another train derailment incident in one day, the engine and power car of Ranchi-Rajdhani Express went off the track today on Delhi's Shivaji bridge.

Anil Saxena, the Indian Railway PRO, however assured that the accident was minor and no one got injured, as the "train was near the station and hence was slow."

Earlier in the day, seven coaches of Shaktikunj Express derailed in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

With the derailment of Ranchi Rajdhani Express, the score of total train derailments within a month has climbed up to four.

The two accidents on Thursday came after Piyush Goyal replaced Seresh Prabhu as the Union Railway Minister in the recent Cabinet reshuffle. The latter resigned from the post, taking "moral responsibility" for two successive train derailments that occurred within five days. (ANI)