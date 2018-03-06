Rang Panchami 2018: Date, significance and all you need to know

The day of festival of colours Rang Panchami this year falls on March 6. It is celebrated five days after Holi Dhahan on Phalgun Krushnapaksh Panchami. Rang Panchami is celebrated with fervour in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and also some parts of North India.





People celebrate the festival by throwing gulal or other colours on each other. It is believed that the fire burnt on Holi Dhahan decomposes the raja-tama particles in air and the colours thrown in the atmosphere help attract the deities. Rang Panchami is a symbol of victory over raja-tama. Its purpose is to activate the five elements of radiant manifest colours and to feel the deities who are attracted to the respective colours.



Rang Panchami in Indore is quiet a party you will not want to miss. This year, the city is all set to drown in colours with DJs, 4 ‘gers’ and 2 ‘faag yatras’ and much more. Several policemen have been deployed across Indore to ensure there are security. Here are colouful wishes, images you can send across to your loved ones on Rang Panchami 2018.

1.May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, good health and success. Wishing you Shubh Rang Panchami! 2. Biju De Rang Ani Ang Swachhand,

Ankhand Udu De Mani Rang Tarang,

Vave Avghe Jeevan Dang,

Ase Udhluya Aaj He Rang.

Happy Rangpanchami 3. I pray to God for well being of your family. May the festival of Rang Panchami brings lots of happiness in your home.