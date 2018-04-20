Rape-accused Unnao MLA's 'Y' category security withdrawn

Lucknow: The Centre has withdrawn 'Y' category security from Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is in jail in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

A CBI court has remanded Atul Singh, the brother of the the prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and four other associates to a four-day police custody in connection with the Unnao rape case.

The rape survivor's family has alleged that BLP MLA Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions, had also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father to death over his refusal to withdraw the FIR.