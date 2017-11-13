Rape case filed against Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalya's saint

[India], November 13 (ANI): A case of rape has been filed against Baba Virender Dev Dixit, allegedly associated with the Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalya of Rohini in Delhi, by one of his woman student.

The incident pertains to the year 2000.

An investigation has been entrusted to the DIU, Rohini.

According to reports, the spiritual institute has been in existence for almost 30 years where meditation, yoga and other religious functions take place.

According to police on Sunday, some of the victim girls have complained of molestation by Baba.

Police added that there are many cases filed against him in other states as well. He was once arrested in the past in a similar case in Uttar Pradesh. The police is on the lookout to nab him. (ANI)