Rape incidents can't be prevented: Santosh Gangwar

[India], Apr 22 (ANI): Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said that rampant incidents of rape in the country are unfortunate, but sometimes they cannot be prevented.

"Such incidents (rape cases) are unfortunate, but sometimes cannot be prevented," Gangwar told media.

Asserting that Central Government is actively taking action against such incidents, he said that hue and cry should not be created if one or two such incidents rake up in a big country like India.

The minister's statement comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have taken the country by a storm.

In the wake of these incidents, the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act putting a stamp on the death penalty for the rapists of children below 12 years of age. (ANI)