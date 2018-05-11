Rape victim faces social boycott in Rajasthan

[India], May 11 (ANI): A rape victim and her family in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh had to face social boycott after the victim refused to change her statement in the court against the accused.

The diktat was passed by the village panchayat as per which the family was denied to get any support and food grains from the village.

As a punishment, the family was even forced to pay fine of Rs 11, 000.

"When the case was underway, some villagers came and threatened us to withdraw the case and compromise, to which we denied, following which they have been boycotting us," said the victim.

The family of the accused has submitted a written complaint with the police against the Panchayat's Diktat. The accused allegedly gave the victim some intoxicating substance and made some videos, which he used later to blackmail and rape her. The victim later filed the case against the accused. (ANI)