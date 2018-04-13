Rapists should be executed publicly: BJP MP on Unnao case

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Assam RP Sharma on Friday called for a public execution of the accused in the Unnao gangrape case that involves party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

"Rape and murder, especially of children and women is inexcusable and there should be a public execution of the accused- if they are to be shot, they should rather be shot in public so that an example is set," Sharma told ANI.

Referring to MLA Sengar, he said, "Being an MLA - it would have been still acceptable if he had committed thievery - but rape and that too of a teenage girl is despicable."

The MP further said that a trial of a rapist should be completed in three months in a fast-track court, and police should file chargesheet in 15 days. He also called for a law to be brought for the same. On April 8, a girl and her family tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow. Her family alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice last year, and no action was taken against the accused. Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim's father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape and was arrested the same day. On April 9, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered. Up to six police personnel were suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father. An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on April 12 under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI. The CBI registered three cases on April 13 against accused Sengar in connection with the case, but he is yet to be arrested. (ANI)