Rashtrapati Bhavan to host ceremonial reception for Israeli PM Netanyahu

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday at 10 am, which will be followed by the wreath laying at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at 10:30 am.

Netanyahu will also meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and hold delegation level talks around 12 noon. The two sides will sign agreements and is scheduled to issue a joint press statement at 1 pm. The Israeli PM will, around 6 pm on Monday, call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set aside protocol to receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi for a historic six-day visit. Modi welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival. According to Israeli officials, Netanyahu was pleasantly surprised by Modi welcoming him at the airport. Modi welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival. According to Israeli officials, Netanyahu was pleasantly surprised by Modi welcoming him at the airport.