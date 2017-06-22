Rashtriya Rifles officer injured in Pulwama encounter

[India], June 22 (ANI): One officer of 50 Rashtriya Rifles on late Wednesday night sustained injuries in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

At the time of filing this report, the encounter was on at New Colony, Kakapora area.

An official said that forces cordoned off New Colony Kakapora after militants were spotted travelling in a vehicle. Both the terrorists are said to be affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As the forces started search operation, the contact was established and encounter began. 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOP) and 183 CRPF Battalion are involved in the encounter.

According to security officials, as soon as the news of encounter spread, all of a sudden fierce stone pelting by locals targeted security forces to help the trapped terrorists. Further details are awaited. (ANI)