Ration scam: BJP workers protesting outside Kejriwal's residence detained

[India], Apr 7(ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers, who were protesting outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged ration scam, were detained on Saturday.

Police also used water cannons to disperse the protesting crowds.

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as "a government of scam," BJP leader Vijay Goel said that Kejriwal turned Delhi into a slum.

"AAP and Delhi Chief Minister never gave importance to the city. It has become difficult to sustain in Delhi. Every day we some scams under this government. The ration scam has crossed all limits. Kejriwal usually claimed that he is not allowed to work if it is so then he should resign and go. He has made Delhi a slum. They are not doing anything besides accusing the Centre," Vijay told ANI.

The CAG report for 2016-17, tabled in the Assembly on March 3, highlighted many "lapses" by the food and supplies department of the Delhi government. Meanwhile, the Congress workers showed black flags to CM Arvind Kejriwal, when his convoy arrived at a school for inauguration of a swimming pool. Earlier they had demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe on it. (ANI)