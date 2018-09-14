Rationalists influencing nuns' thoughts: Missionaries of Jesus

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): The Missionaries of Jesus on Friday, on the basis of the findings unearthed by its inquiry commission, stated that the nuns who were protesting against Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, were influenced by the "thoughts of rationalists."

In a statement released earlier in the day, the organisation reiterated that the victim, along with other nuns and four other people, were conspiring against the Bishop, and accused the nuns of tampering with the visitor's register and the CCTV system on the day of the incident.

"Victim's friend was handling the visitor's register in the convent, they must have tampered with this. The victim has forcefully taken control of the CCTV system from mother superior, " a statement read. The organisation also claimed that on the day of the incident as cited by the nun, the Bishop was not present in the premises of Kuravilangad convent. "The bishop did not stay in the Kuruvilangad convent on 5/5/14 as claimed in the rape complaint by the nun. On 23/05/15, she (the victim) can be seen enthusiastically attending a private function with the bishop. All these points conclude that there was no rape," the statement added. The nun has accused Bishop Mulakkal of raping and forcing unnatural sex on her multiple times between 2014 and 2016. The nuns in Kochi, for the last couple of days, have been staging a protest against the accused Bishop, demanding action against the prelate. They have also alleged that the probe is being delayed as the accused is an influential authority in the Roman Catholic Church. (ANI)