Raut appointed as Sena leader for Parliament

[India], Sept 18 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been appointed as the head of his party MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took the decision and informed Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan about Raut's appointment.

The Sena, which is an important ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, has its 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.

In his letter to speaker Mahajan, Thackeray stated, "Shiv Sena has a strength of eighteen MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha and three MPs in Rajya Sabha. Anandrao Adsul is the Shiv Sena party group leader in Lok Sabha and Sanjay Raut represents Shiv Sena as group leader in the Rajya Sabha."

"In addition to the above arrangement, I hereby appoint Sanjay Raut, Member of Rajya Sabha, as Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader for both the Houses of Parliament as a facilitative measure," the letter read. Presently, Adsul is the Shiv Sena's group leader in the Lower House, while Raut leads the party members in the Upper House. (ANI)