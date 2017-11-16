Ravi Shankar meets son of Hashim Ansari in Ayodhya

[India], Nov. 16 (ANI): Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday met Iqbal Ansari, the son of Hashim Ansari, who was the original litigant from Muslim side in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, ''Talks are in process. So, it is too soon to conclude anything."

The spiritual guru is here to mediate in the long standing Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

He also said by and large Muslims are not opposing Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"I know some may not agree with this, but Muslims by and large are not opposing the Ram temple," Sri Sri Ravishankar said while addressing the media here. He expressed confidence that both the communities are capable of reaching to a solution over the issue. "A solution may sometimes seem impossible, but our people, youth and leaders of both communities can make it possible," the spiritual guru said. Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims. The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed. The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid. It is notable that the Supreme Court will hear the 13 appeals in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on December 5, 2017, the eve of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 15th century mosque. (ANI)