Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Congress over 'deliberate' delay in winter Parl session

[India], November 21 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hit back at Congress after the latter accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately trying to delay the winter session of Parliament.

He, at press conference here, said he was shocked to see Congress' growing affection towards dignity of the Parliament, while taking a jibe at party vice-president Rahul Gandhi's attendance in the Lok Sabha.

"Sansad ki garima ke prati Congress ke badhte prem ko dekhar ashcharya ho raha hai, hum Congress se jaan na chahte hain ki Rahul Gandhi kitne samay sansad mein rehte hain. (I'm shocked to see Congress' affection towards dignity of the parliament. On that note I would like to ask the grand old party for how long does Rahul Gandhi stay or visit the parliament.)," he told the media.

BJP's scathing attack comes hours after leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the government for allegedly shying away from facing questions in the Winter Session ahead of Gujarat assembly elections in December. Azad said the government was deliberately delaying the session to hide its corruption and failures on the employment and economic fronts. Further attacking the Congress over demonetisation, Prasad said, "Whenever there was discussion on Demonetisation and the moment Congress realised that we are showing facts after facts which made Congress party uncomfortable, they walked out of the Parliament." Earlier in the day, Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of deliberately delaying the Winter Session to avoid questions from the opposition benches which can hamper its prospects in Gujarat. "If they convene Parliament session and hold discussion, then they will be exposed. So they (BJP) are trying to convene the session after the Gujarat assembly polls," he told media. The Congress leaders hit out at the government a day after their party president Sonia Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately delaying the Winter Session. Gandhi said the government in its arrogance had cast a dark shadow on the country's parliamentary democracy. (ANI)