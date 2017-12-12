Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Rahul Gandhi over reservation in Gujarat

[India], December 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter has been misleading Patidar youth, who have been agitating for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.

"Congress had no roadmap for the future of Gujarat. Also, Rahul Gandhi did not have any reply today when the question was asked on the Patidar reservation," Prasad said at a press conference here.

Prasad further presented a fact check to counter charge 47-year old Gandhi, who had levelled on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of 'vikas' or development in the state. "Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly lying to the people of Gujarat over the issue of development and had been using fake numbers to defame BJP," he added. Prasad's reply comes hours after Gandhi held his first press conference after being elected as the party president, where he questioned the BJP's contribution towards development of Gujarat in the last 22 years. Taking at Rahul Gandhi's umpteen visits to temples in Gujarat, Prasad asked,"We have seen Rahul's Shiv Bhakti. But what about Ram Bhakti? The first phase of polling in Gujarat took place on December 9 while the second phase will take place on December 14. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 18. (ANI)