Ravi Shankar Prasad questions Nitish Kumar's silence on BJP-RJD clash

[India], May 17 (ANI): Branding the clash between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside BJP office in Patna as 'shameful', Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday called for serious action by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the matter.

"The attack by the RJD workers and supporters in BJP office in Patna is shameful, it is reprehensible and I condemn it. Nitish Kumar must take action. he must owe it to the country that he is running a government in which daily issue of corruption comes of illegal datafication and accusation of property," Prasad told ANI.

"This kind of gherao is clearly not acceptable. Nitish Kumar is surviving because of the support of Lalu Prasad," he added. A day after the Income-Tax department conducted raids in Delhi NCR in connection with alleged benami lands deals involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his party workers today clashed with members of the BJP in Patna. The raids came days after the Supreme Court order of May 8 restored the charge of criminal conspiracy against the RJD leader in all four fodder scam cases against him in which he would now stand trial. Reacting to the searches, RJD chief Prasad posted on his official Twitter account that he was "not scared at all" and will continue to fight against "fascist forces". "BJP mein himmat nahin hai ki Lalu ki awaz ko daba sake. Lalu ki awaz dabayenge to desh bhar me karoron Lalu khade ho jayenge.(BJP does not have the courage to stifle my voice. If it tries to silence one Lalu, crores of Lalus will rise across the country)," he wrote in a series of tweets. (ANI)