Ravinder Gosain murder: Three suspects sent to police remand

[India], November 19 (ANI): Three suspects in the murder of local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosain were sent to five-day police remand, on Saturday.

The three suspects, viz., Jimmy Singh, Ramandeep, and Hardeep Singh Shera, were produced before the Ludhiana court.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took the trio into remand, had visited the crime scene earlier in the day.

On October 17, Gosain was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar.

The murder took place in the morning while Gosain (60) was returning from a drill at a local RSS shakha. On October 20, the case was transferred from Special Investigation Team (SIT) to NIA, on the request of the RSS. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased leader's family and a government job for one of his four children. (ANI)