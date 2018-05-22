Ravindra Jadeja's wife assaulted by Gujarat Cop

[India], May 22 (ANI): Riva Solanki, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, was allegedly attacked by a police official in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Monday, after an altercation ensued between the two following a collision between their vehicles.

Superintendent of Police, Jamnagar, Pradip Shejul said, "The two were involved in an altercation following an accident. The Police official then attacked her. We have registered an FIR in this matter, and we are going to take strict departmental action against the police official."

"We have spoken to the DGP and have received strict orders to not tolerate any incident of misbehavior with women, and they have directed us to undertake strict actions against the accused," he added. The police official in question has been identified as Sanjay Ahir, and has been taken into custody. The alleged incident reportedly took place at Saru Section road in Jamnagar when Riva Jadeja's car allegedly hit the motorcycle of the constable who attacked her (ANI)