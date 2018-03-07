Ray of hope for jobless Gitanjali Group employees

[India], Mar 07 (ANI): Union Labour ministry will examine the situation of Gitanjali Group employees who have been rendered jobless after shutdown of companies, on the backdrop of the Punjab National Bank scam.

On being asked whether these employees will be covered in the new Wage Code Bill that is likely to be tabled in this Budget Session, Labour Secretary M Sathiyavathy told ANI, "Scam-hit companies are not covered in the new wage bill, I don't think wage code has any provision for that."

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi were implicated in the multi-crore scam that hit the PNB. Top officials of the bank, as well as the companies owned by Modi and Choksi were arrested in this connection. On Tuesday, Vipul Chitalia, the vice-president (banking operations) of Gitanjali Group was also arrested. (ANI)