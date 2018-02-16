Re-contesting Tripura MLAs become richer by 47 per cent

New Delhi: There has been a 47 percent increase in average assets of 54 re-contesting MLAs in Tripura Assembly Polls, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Friday.

There are 54 re-contesting MLAs in the Tripura assembly elections of 2018.

"In 2013, the average asset of re-contesting MLAs in 2013 was Rs 54.80 lakh, which increased to Rs. 80.42 lakh in 2018. The growth in average assets of re-contesting MLAs is Rs 25.62 lakh i.e. by 47 percent," said the ADR in its report.

The highest number of re-contesting MLAs, 44, is from Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI-M]. Apart from it, there are seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two Congress and one Communist Party of India (CPI) MLAs whose assets have increased in last five years. The legislative assembly election will be held on February 18, 2018 to elect members of the 60 constituencies in Tripura. Friday was the last day of the campaigning. (ANI)