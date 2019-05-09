Re-polling at 13 booths in Tamil Nadu on May 19

The Election Commission has ordered re-polling in 13 booths in Tamil Nadu during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19, alongside the Assembly by-polls.

Tamil Nadu, which has 38 Parliamentary constituencies, went to polls during the second phase of polling on April 18.

Re-polling will be held in eight polling stations in Dharmapuri, two in Theni and one each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, and Erode.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, said, "Re-poll to be held in 13 polling stations in the state, where Lok Sabha elections were held on April 18. Re-poll will be conducted on May 19 in 8 polling stations in Dharmapuri, 2 in Theni and 1 each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Erode."

Earlier, Sahoo had recommended the EC to conduct re-polling in 10 polling stations in the state including eight polling stations falling under the Lok Sabha segment of Dharmapuri and one booth under Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency. He had also suggested re-polling in a booth falling under Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. The need for conducting re-polling at 13 booths is attributed to the mock polls done just before the voting wherein polling officials reportedly forgot to format the EVMs before actual polling began (ANI)