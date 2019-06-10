Re-polling underway at 7 Andhra Pradesh booths

[India], May 19 (ANI): Re-polling at seven booths in Chandragiri and Chittoor constituencies is underway after several instances of 'bogus voting' were reported in the polling held on April 11.

It should be noted that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had opposed re-polling in these booths. The Chief Minister also termed it as "totally unconstitutional and against the code of election."

A formal complaint in this regard was handed over in person by Naidu on Friday to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Polling in these seven booths commenced at 7 am in the morning and will conclude at 6 pm. The results will be declared on May 23. (ANI)