  4. Reactions pour in on India's surgical strike

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 26, 2019 10:49 hrs
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday praised the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following reports that they crossed the Line of Control (LoC) with their fighter jets and returned after dropping a payload in Pakistan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi says that he salutes the IAF pilots.

Kejriwal in a tweet said: “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan.”

Pakistan claimed on Tuesday that IAF fighter jets crossed the LoC and returned after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled war planes.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor in a tweet confirmed that the jets dropped in the payload near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

No international law broken, we bombed 'our own territory, said BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy on IAF strike.

