Reactions pour in on India's surgical strike

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday praised the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following reports that they crossed the Line of Control (LoC) with their fighter jets and returned after dropping a payload in Pakistan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi says that he salutes the IAF pilots.

I salute the pilots of the IAF. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

Kejriwal in a tweet said: “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan.”

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019 Pakistan claimed on Tuesday that IAF fighter jets crossed the LoC and returned after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled war planes. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor in a tweet confirmed that the jets dropped in the payload near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019 No international law broken, we bombed 'our own territory, said BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy on IAF strike. Subramanian Swamy: Even if it was their territory, we have under the United Nation charter the right of self-defence. They have been attacking us & they say we want to give a thousand cuts to India, so our government did the right thing by giving them 1000 bombs. https://t.co/t1N22SzLHS mdash; ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019