Ready to face arrest in sacrilege probe case: Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh[India] Feb 21 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said that he is ready to face arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Bargari Guru Granth Sahib Sacrilege case.This comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh hinted that the probe in Kotkapura firing and Behbal Kalan case could go right up to the 'top'.Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Badal said: "I have told the Punjab DGP that I'm ready for the arrest. Amarinder government is trying to create a political drama."“I don’t want to waste administration's time and Punjab's resources, so I have called the DGP and offered myself for arrest. Since they have decided to do so, I am here in Chandigarh and available to the DGP within five minutes. I will be pleased if my last days are spent in Amarinder’s jail,” Badal added. Alleging that Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier booked him in false cases, Badal said: “The Amarinder government even put my wife behind bars. This shows that they will arrest us again."In July 2018, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced that the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing that followed the Bargari Guru Granth Sahib Sacrilege will be probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

SEARCH