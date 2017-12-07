Ready to sacrifice life to save democracy: Sharad Yadav

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): Rebel Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader and former Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav on Thursday said that he was ready to sacrifice his life to save democracy, if need be.

While attending a press conference in Delhi, the JD(U) leader said, "In my present fight to save democracy, I am ready to sacrifice anything in life."

Sharad Yadav further alleged he was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha because he spoke against the undemocratic style of breaking the 'Mahagatbandhan' in Bihar.

"I am disqualified from the Rajya Sabha as I spoke against the undemocratic style of breaking the 'Mahagatbandhan' in Bihar which was formed to defeat the NDA. It is my fault but I will continue my fight to save the democracy," said Yadav "I was not shocked that I have been disqualified from the membership of the Rajya Sabha by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha when I was away to Gujarat for campaigning. I was expecting the same outcome. I had resigned two times from the Lok Sabha - one on the issue of Emergency and another on Hawala issue. I never cared for positions in my politics life," added Sharad Yadav. Sharad Yadav, along with another JD(U) leader, Ali Anwar was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on December 5. (ANI)