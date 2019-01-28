Ready to step down: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Agitated Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he is ready to step down after Congress MLAs, who are in coalition government with Kumaraswamy's JDS, reportedly said "Siddaramaiah is their leader'.

He said, "Congress MLAs say Siddaramaiah is their leader, Congress leaders have to watch all that issues, I am not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs."

This comes after some Congress legislators, such as ST Somashekar, MTB Nagaraj, in a program on Sunday, said that they only consider former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader and not HD Kumaraswamy. Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that there was nothing wrong with the concerned MLAs expressing their opinions, but the party considers Kumaraswamy as the best Chief Minister. He said, "Siddaramaiah has been the best Chief Minister. He is our Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the Chief Minister. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Kumaraswamy)." Ever since Congress-JDS jointly formed the government in Karnataka in May last year, there have been murmurs of cracks in the coalition. (ANI)