Ready to take back my words: Majeed Memon on PM Modi remark

Hours after using a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon said that it was never his intention to insult the Prime Minister and he was ready to take back his words if he had hurt anyone's sentiments.

"I am ready to take back my words if I hurt sentiments. I did not mean to insult or disrespect the Prime Minister; it was just an idiom," he told ANI.

Memon, while referring to the event attended by Prime Minister Modi in Indore's Saifee Mosque recently, claimed that the objective behind attending the event was to win votes.

"Modi ji, Bohra samaj ke pass gaye iss vichaar se ki shayad musalmano ko rijhha liya jaayega, lekin na woh idhar ke rahenge na hi udhar ke. Dhobi ke kutte wali baat ho jati hai," Memon said. The NCP leader's remark came a week after senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam likened Prime Minister Modi to an illiterate person. (ANI)