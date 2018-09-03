'Real face of BJP' exposed: Scindia on threat by BJP MLA's son

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after one of the ruling party MLA's son threatened to shoot him.

"The mentality of the BJP leaders and real face of the party have been exposed with this threat," Scindia told ANI. He further said, "The main objective of the party and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is to demolish Congress at any cost."

Making it clear that such a threat will never throw him or his family into a panic, Scindia stated, "I would like to tell them that the Scindia scion never bowed down to such threats and will never do that as well."

The remark for the BJP MLA's son comes ahead of Scindia's public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hatta district on September 5. The post shared on Facebook read, "Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki, Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will." (ANI)