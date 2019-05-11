Really hope the best candidate wins LS polls: Gautam Gambhir

[India], May 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said he really hopes that the best candidate ends up winning the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Gambhir visited Bangla Sahib gurudwara a day before Delhi is scheduled to go on polling. "I wished that who so ever is the best candidate from the East Delhi constituency should win the election. I believe in god, and I really hope that the best candidate ends up winning the election. I am not here to boost my candidature, I really hope the best candidate wins," Gambhir told ANI.

"The type of response we have received, I really think the hard work will pay for us. I am new in politics, so I am not aware of the support one gets. The type of hard work we have put in, I think it has paid off for us, rest depends on the people. There's one message that winning or losing will go on, but one should not stoop so low that you fail to recognise your conscience," he added. Gambhir has been surrounded by controversy as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused him of distributing defamatory pamphlets targeting his opponent Atishi Marlena. The AAP leader broke down while addressing a press conference on Thursday, where she along with a party colleague and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at Gambhir. Soon, Gambhir rubbished the allegations saying if proven guilty, he would quit politics. He also sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, and Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him. AAP, responding to Gambhir's notice, sent a legal notice to him and the BJP over the derogatory pamphlet. (ANI)