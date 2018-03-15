Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran launches own party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagham'

Madurai: Independent legislator and sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday launched his new party called Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagham (AMMK).

He announced his party's name at Melur near the temple town here in Tamil Nadu. The party flag was later unfurled.

"From today onwards we will function with a name and work to recover the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK," Dinakaran said.





He said till the party recovers the 'two leaves' symbol, it will contest the elections with the 'pressure cooker' symbol.





Taking a jibe at Dhinakaran party launch, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA D Jayakumar termed his exit as good riddance."It was basically a mosquito, when it came and when it flew back no one knew. It was a 'shani' over our party which has now gone," Jayakumar told reporters. On March 9, the Delhi High Court allowed Dhinakaran's plea for use of a common poll symbol -- preferably 'pressure cooker' -- and a suitable party name to carry on with his politics.

The court was hearing Dhinakaran's plea for permission to use "pressure cooker" symbol for local bodies elections likely in April in Tamil Nadu or any other elections, during the pendency of the writ petitions regarding the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol.





In December 2017, Dhinakaran won the Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll as an Independent which he contested with 'pressure cooker' symbol.





Dhinakaran has challenged the Election Commission order to award the 'two leaves' symbol to a faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.