Rebel Apna Dal MP Haribansh Singh forms new political party, to stay with NDA

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Rebel Apna Dal MP from Pratapgarh Kunwar Haribansh Singh on Monday announced the formation of a separate political outfit by the name of Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal (ABAD) and said that they would support the NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said: “I have got the Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal registered. Jagdish Singh Patel has been appointed its national president. We will stay with the NDA and will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Anupriya Patel wants to go with any other party, she is free but we will suggest her to be with NDA as well. All party workers will get respect in our party.”

On being asked about the reason for quitting the party, he said, “In Apna Dal, everything is between the families. We want party workers to be rewarded for their efforts. Hence, we have formed this party.” He also said that the election symbol of 'cup-plate' has been allotted to his party by the Election Commission of India. Apna Dal (S) had called a meeting of all its state and national leaders in Lucknow on February 28. Apna Dal (S) national president Ashish Kumar said: “We will decide our action plan for the coming General Elections in the meeting.” (ANI)