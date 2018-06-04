Rebel leaders like George Fernandes are needed all the time: Advani

New Delhi: BJP veteran L K Advani on Sunday said "rebel leaders" such as George Fernandes are needed all the time because no country can progress without them.

He made the remarks at the launch of a website on George Fernandes on his 88th birthday.

Advani, who paid a visit to the ailing leader at his Delhi residence, said he was a remarkable person.

"I have had the occasion of being with him in Parliament for so many years. He is a remarkable person... Rebel leaders are needed all the time. Nothing moves without them.

"If there were no rebels, the country wouldn't have gained Independence. Rebel leaders like George should keep coming up so that the country can progress and develop," Advani said after inaugurating the website -- georgefernandes.org. This website is an attempt to highlight his glorious contribution to Indian politics, especially the first part of his career and put the second part in right perspective. It's also an effort at celebrating what George stood for, said his wife Leila Kabir Fernandes. Socialist leader Sharad Yadav, who was also present at the occasion, remembered Fernandes as a person whose life was full of struggle. The website sheds light on various facets of George Fernandes, his life and all his associates across India and the world.