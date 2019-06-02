Recalling British period, Rahul asks party MPs to be 'little more aggressive' in Lok Sabha

[India], June 1 (ANI): Apparently comparing the BJP regime to the 'British period,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that no institution in the country was going to support the Congress and it was for the party MPs to fight 'hatred and cowardice' aggressively.

"You have to first understand, who you are. If you are going to fight, who you are fighting for? You are fighting for the Constitution of this country, that is who you are, you are fighting for the right of every single individual in this country regardless of the skin's colour, regardless of his religion, regardless of his gender, regardless of his State. That is, what you are fighting for.

"There is no institution that is going to support you in this country, no one is going to support you. It is like during the British period, when not a single institution supported the Congress party. Yet we fought and won and we are going to do it again," he said while addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting here.

Stating that hatred, cowardice, and anger are fighting against Congress, he said that lack of confidence and self-belief was also fighting against the party.

"The people who are opposing us in the Parliament, they use hatred. They use anger to fight us. And as I said throughout the election, there is only one way to fight hatred and anger. There is no other way and that is the love and the affection and the compassion of the Congress party," he said.

"That is why the BJP sits and says that we want Congress-Mukt Bharat because without Congress they have a free run and no one to counter them. There is no opposition against the BJP other than the love and the compassion, the affection of the Congress party. Every single one of you...you are going to enjoy yourself, you are going to shout little more than usual. You are going to have to be little more aggressive," he told the newly elected members.

He went on to add, "Last time if the Speaker used to give us five minutes, this time it may be two minutes. But in those two minutes, we will put forth what the Congress party believes, we will put forth our defence of the Constitution."

Rahul said that Congress' 52 MPs are "going to fight the BJP every single inch, without giving this much and that applies to the Members from Rajya Sabha as well."

"I would also like to thank all the Congress workers who fought for this idea, who defended this idea and as ex-President said it is an opportunity for us to introspect, to look inwards, to try and see as to what went wrong, and to try to rejuvenate ourselves. I have no doubt that the Congress party is going to rejuvenate. I have to thank all of you, especially the seniors who are here. You have given a tremendous service in fighting for the Constitution and now you are fighting every single institution," Rahul said.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the BJP registered a landslide victory by winning 303 seats. (ANI)