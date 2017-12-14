Received complaint of poll code violation against PM: Gujarat CEO

[India], December 14 (ANI): The Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain, on Thursday said that they have received a complaint regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow outside the polling booth in Ahmedabad's Ranip for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) after casting of votes.

Swain also stated that a team to monitor poll code violation is present at the spot and is finalising the probe report.

While addressing the media here, Swain said, "They have received a complaint regarding MCC violation after casting of the vote. It is a complaint which is more anticipatory in nature which says crowd was there and this could be a roadshow. This complaint has been given to District Election Officer (DEO) Ahmedabad".

"Meanwhile, the MCC team is also present there and they are finalising the enquiry report," he added. Earlier in the day, the Congress workers marched towards the Election Commission (EC) office in Delhi protesting against Prime Minister Modi's 'roadshow' in Gujarat. The police stopped the party workers and detained them outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk. Currently, the security has been increased outside the Election Commission office. (ANI)